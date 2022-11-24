RAVE to the incredibly thoughtful woman who found my keys on Alki and took the trouble to return them to the car dealer in Lake City. I can never thank you enough, and will definitely pay your kindness forward.

RAVE to caregivers everywhere. If you have not yet needed a health care provider, you probably will in your lifetime. They are angels on earth.

RAVE to all the employees that actually strive to provide excellent customer service! Your desire to please is very appreciated! Your dedication, cheerfulness and smile is absolutely exceptional!

RAVE to election workers who do an outstanding job making sure our elections are accurate despite questions about their integrity and threats they have received. You all are true patriots and we appreciate your contribution to democracy. Without you, our country would go down the tubes.