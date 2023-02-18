RANT AND RAVE Rant to me for installing a new alarm clock app on my phone that I couldn’t silence in the middle of a movie at a Capitol Hill theater. Rave to the gracious audience who waited patiently while it took me what seemed like an eternity to figure it out.

RANT AND RAVE Rave to our Seattle firefighters. They responded within minutes to a fire we reported to a port-a-potty smoking next to the electric vehicle charging station at Magnuson Park, by the playground. I stamped some of it out, but was afraid to go back in. The woman who initially smelled it was my partner in this safety issue. One of the firefighters said they respond to at least one call a week to put out port-a-potty fires. Rant to those who use port-a-potties for nefarious reasons that start fires.