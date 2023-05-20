RANT to all the folks who seem embarrassed and duck their head or stare stonily as they walk by! I walk every day around my neighborhood and try to give a friendly “Hi” or a wave and smile to other walkers as we pass. All you need to do is smile, give a wave or just nod your head and make eye contact even if you are listening to music. We all live in this world together, folks, and a little warmth goes a long way.

RAVE to Seattle Public Library for giving cardholders credit toward photocopies.

RANT AND RAVE Rant to the pet owner who disposed of their poo bag in the Zen garden on Lake Washington Boulevard near Seward Park. Rave to the couple picking trash from the path who made the poo bag disappear.