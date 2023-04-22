RAVE to the good Samaritan who tracked me down in the terminal at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport after noticing my wallet fall out of my pocket as I left the restroom. I had just started to panic — missing my ID and credit cards with 20 minutes to boarding — when he found me and returned my valuables with a smile. Thank you, sir, for your efforts and honesty!

RANT to new vehicle purchasers who opt to acquire pickup trucks and SUVs. Future generations will curse you for your climate indifference. In my neighborhood, most vehicles will not fit into garages. In many cases, they’re also too big to park side-by-side in the driveway and must be parked curbside in the street. This does little for community aesthetics. And from what I’ve observed, many drivers cannot control land-yachts of this size. Motorists, please select a vehicle appropriate to your actual driving needs and ability.