RAVE to my drum teacher who, on every full moon, purchases a live crab from the seafood market and sets it free in Puget Sound. He always films them happily swimming away. He’s a kind soul!

RANT to the Seattle Sounders. After many years of being a Sounders fan, Major League Soccer and the Sounders have disappointed thousands of their fans by requiring them to subscribe to another streaming service to enjoy the soccer games. We don’t need or want to subscribe to anymore steaming services. So goodbye Sounders, we fans have many more Seattle sporting events to enjoy and support.

RANT to the City of Kent Police Department for its ability to ignore the noise-polluting street racers who use the streets in the Panther Lake area as their personal dragstrip. They’re a waste of taxpayer dollars. Do your job!