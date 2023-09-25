RAVE to all the ordinary people who, day after day, live their lives with kindness and joy. They may never make the news but they help more people than they may ever know.

RANT to people who install lights on the front of their vehicles that are red or blue. Those are emergency vehicle lights and don’t belong on regular cars/trucks.

RAVE to another customer at the Starbucks near Crossroads the other day. Thank you doesn’t begin to express our appreciation for your generosity! A wonderful person paid forward $100 for the customers who followed them in line so that many of us were treated to surprise paid-for beverages and treats! I was there with two friends I had not seen in a long time, and we three were delighted to learn that someone had already paid for our coffee hour! Thank you to the anonymous person in the yellow shirt!