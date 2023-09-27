RAVE to Mutual Fish Company. A special thank you to Harry Yoshimura and his wonderful family and employees for a joyous farewell on Friday, Sept. 15. Such lovely people, the best of old Seattle! Thank you for the “birthday present” of a flag fish. A nice memento to remember you by. Good luck on future endeavors!

RANT to the cable/internet/phone companies that never remove obsolete lines when installing new ones. They just get thicker, heavier and uglier. What an eyesore!

RAVE to the art installation, “Camper Fluffle,” by JoEllen Wang under the power lines on Beacon Hill. A row of bunnies — no, not bunnies — RVs with ears marching up the hill. Very clever!

RANT to patrons at the Paramount who don’t pick up their garbage after shows and just leave it on the floor.