RAVE AND RAVE Rave to the Snoqualmie Summit Central Ski Patrol who responded promptly to an injury with kindness and careful evaluation. Rant to the ski mountains that are making skiing a prohibitively expensive activity for many local residents.

RANT to dog owners who think it’s OK to leave your dog’s waste on the ground … sidewalks, parks, trails, private and public property, lakes and beaches. It’s not OK! Are you aware that, left on the ground, it contaminates the soil and can spread disease to other dogs? This also puts children and gardeners at risk. Maybe you didn’t realize that rainwater carries the contaminants into drainage systems, and eventually into lakes, rivers and streams. This causes excessive growth of algae and weeds in the water and contaminates the water for human recreation. Hopefully this information will be convincing enough for you to carry bags and do the right thing.