RAVE to Seattle for its in-person passport application offices. On the Eastside, there were no appointments available for the next 6 weeks. But I got a next-day appointment at the University District office and was in and out in five minutes. Of course I had all the paperwork, photos and check ready to go.

RANT to newscasters who tell us something is “coming up next” but instead make us wait until the end of the newscast (sometimes for 30 minutes) before we actually get to see the story.

RANT to the couple who thought to bring a child’s plastic potty to the Good Society brewery on a Friday evening so that one of the children could poop there at the table, be cheered on by the parents, and then have the father carry the potty to the bathroom past all of us diners to dump out.