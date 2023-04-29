RAVE to the photographer on the stranded Walla Walla ferry. What a wonderful thing she did to offer to photograph passengers with their life jackets on. While it was a day they are likely not to forget, she no doubt helped lighten the mood for passengers.

RANT to the U.S. political system that does not allow its citizens to vote on crucial matters. Polls have proved over and over again that nearly 70% of the population prefers permanent standard time, yet we have 50 people in the Senate who passed the Sunshine Protection Act voting for permanent daylight saving time! What? It is abundantly clear that the significant majority of U.S. citizens favor a woman’s right to choose, yet six judges vote for the opposite. The people of this country have the right and deserve the opportunity to vote on critical issues, not having them decided by a room full of politicians or a few judges.