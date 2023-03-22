RANT AND RAVE Rant to a major phone carrier that doesn’t list a phone number on its website and has chat line and phone-answering robots that don’t understand simple English. When I did manage to upgrade to smartphone service, I wasn’t given the information I needed for a connection. Rave to Kota, Ashley, Brad and other in-store staff who worked with the phone company to finally get my iPhone connected.

RAVE to the Washington State Office of Insurance Commissioner. It helped me get the travel insurance company to pay a claim it originally denied. Thank you so much.

RAVE to the nurses and doctors at Virginia Mason Birth Center who helped our young family through an emergency C-section when our natural-birth plan didn’t cooperate. You are the most skilled, kind and compassionate human beings I have ever met, and we owe our beautiful daughter’s life and early well-being to you.