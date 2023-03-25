RAVE to the wonderful couple who shared their Clif bars and kind words with my husband and I in the emergency room. We’ve been having a hard 2023 with health difficulties, and your kindness was so appreciated on an otherwise trying night.

RANT AND RAVE Rave to a home repair service company I registered with to get help building a deck. Almost immediately, I got several calls from contractors and we are now working with several on bids. That was great and very responsive. Rant to my phone later ringing off the hook from more contractors wondering if I need their help with a deck. Many seem to be using a lead service that gets lists from the company and then makes calls from a boiler room. There seems to be no way to turn them off. Never again.