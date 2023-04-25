RAVE to the three young men who assisted me immediately after I crashed at Crystal Mountain, breaking my collarbone. They huddled around to protect me, checked my condition, gathered my equipment and called the ski patrol, then stayed with me until the ski patrol arrived. Rave to ski patrol members Audrey and Chris, who provided on-site first aid, a quick toboggan ride to the first-aid station, medical assessment and incident reporting. They were the ultimate professionals. Rave to the gentleman who offered to carry my equipment so I could use the handrail on the stairs to the parking lot. You all selflessly pitched in to turn a painful accident into a minor inconvenience, and I am extremely grateful.

RANT to the smart car driver who, during the morning commute, had his smartphone in front of his face while furiously texting in a school zone. Smart car ownership still requires smart operators.