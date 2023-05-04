RAVE to a major grocery store that recently announced that at the end of May, it will stop cluttering up our mailboxes by no longer sending us weekly paper grocery ads.

RANT to rodenticides. They cause the rat to stagger and gasp and die in a torturous way. Not fun to see.

RAVE to the Metropolitan Improvement District ambassadors for their work in maintaining clean and safe streets every day. Special thanks to a certain ambassador for going above and beyond in assisting me on a windy day while I walked with my cane to my bus stop. Ambassadors are incredibly busy, and I appreciate their positive attitude. Clean and safe streets, along with the customer service skills of the ambassadors, create a positive experience for visitors and encourage residents to keep the streets clean. Thank you, MID ambassadors!