RANT to the unlit giant neon sign atop the entrance to Pike Place Market. Some parts are hit-and-miss. The clock isn’t on the right time. This is one of the most photographed images in our city. Embarrassing.

RAVE to the staff at Seattle Public Library Broadview Branch for contacting me promptly when they found some cards I had accidentally left there (credit card, ORCA card, etc.) so I could return and collect them.

RANT to a certain big box store that is selling enormous packages of water balloons! So wrong on so many levels: excess packaging, plastic balloons that pollute and threaten wildlife, encouragement of children that it’s OK to use Earth’s resources without regard for consequences. Hope you pick up every single bit of pink plastic before birds and other critters eat them. C’mon folks, there are plenty of other ideas for a child’s party!