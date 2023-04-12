RANT AND RAVE Rave to all the efforts by those attempting to get rid of the vast amount of unwanted graffiti around the Seattle area. Rant to anyone who calls those who defile public and private surfaces graffiti “artists.” Unless you have permission to paint on any particular surface, you are nothing more than a graffiti vandal. Please stop!

RANT AND RAVE Rant to the person who stated that using the full check total, including sales tax, when calculating a suggested tip amount was “illegal.” It is not. There is nothing illegal about how a business calculates a suggested optional tip. Rave to business owners who turn on the tip suggestions in their payment terminal, and who have it calculate the suggested amount based on the full amount, since Seattle diners are probably going to use the lowest amount anyway.