RAVE to the man whose truck I scratched in the Madison Garage next to the Swedish Cancer Institute. When he found my note, he called me immediately to assure me that he did not want me to do anything and that I was an awesome person for leaving the note. I see so many rants about people not leaving notes, and although there is no guarantee other situations will play out like this one did, you’ll feel like a better person if you do it. OK, this happened in 2010, but it’s never too late to say thanks! Oh, and a rave to Swedish. Thanks to them I am alive to send this rave 10 years later.

RANT to all politicians who sling mud at their opponents. I wish you would tell us what you will do for the country instead of tearing down the other candidates. It’s not attractive or appealing to see and/or hear that.