RAVE to Seattle’s local hockey announcers, John Forslund, JT Brown and Eddie Olczyk, who deserve high praise for their excellent work this year for the Kraken. Having listened to the lackluster performance of the national broadcasters during the recent playoffs, it made me appreciate how fortunate we are in Seattle to have such talented local announcers.

RANT to the Mariners’ new “city” uniforms. As Coco Chanel said, “Before you leave the house, look in the mirror and take one thing off.” Perhaps the yellow stripes on the pants? These uniforms could be the poster child for “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” Way too much going on. Black pants? It’s a summer sport, seersucker would at least make sense. Nonetheless, go M’s!

RAVE to Seattle’s community centers for providing indoor play spaces for young children and their caregivers. These safe, inclusive and fun spaces support the youngest citizens of our city.