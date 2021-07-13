RANT to automobile companies who won’t allow us to disable the panic button on our key fobs. Many times we have heard the blaring horn while tying our shoes or bending over to pick something up. Neighbors do the same. Result is annoying noise pollution and a crying wolf attitude toward car alarms. Let the consumer decide if they want this feature.

RAVE to the new addition of pickleball courts in the Shoreline Twin Ponds Park. Recently, the city of Shoreline resurfaced and modified the existing tennis court, adding lines for two pickleball courts. In the past, the tennis court was very seldom used and looked deserted most of the time. Ever since the addition, I see many players constantly playing and enjoying the courts. It was an excellent idea. Now the court is well used and looks alive. Way to go, Shoreline!