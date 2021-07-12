RAVE to the West Seattle Junction Chase bank. My husband recently had a medical situation while at the bank. Thanks to their help calling 911 for us, in addition to keeping him comfortable until the EMTs arrived, he is doing very well. They even sent him a “get well” card signed by all the employees. Amazing, kind and thoughtful people work there!

RANT to a local city that, as part of a town home building permit, allowed the removal of a 60-year-old cedar tree. Another tree, taller and older, will also be removed to clear the property.

RAVE to kindness. On the hottest day on record, we were waiting to board the 3:50 p.m. Southworth ferry when our car battery died. We missed the 3:50 p.m., but after assistance from two drivers and a Washington State Ferries employee, we were able to board the 4:50 p.m. without incident. We two 80-plus-year-olds are incredibly appreciative.