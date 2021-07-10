RANT to Link light rail for the constantly out-of-commission escalators at Westlake Station, most of which are always out of commission. Please get them fixed once and for all!

RAVE to three bicyclists who interrupted their rides last month to divert traffic while my daughter, who was experiencing a mental health crisis, was lying in the middle of the street near our home. They kept her safe until emergency responders arrived.

RANT AND RAVE Rant to loud music. It shouldn’t have to be said out loud, but people, nobody wants to hear your loud music on a crowded beach. I asked a group to turn it down (they should have turned it off then). They turned it down for a minute, then turned it back up and got into the water and left the speaker blaring. Rave to me for not tossing the speaker into the lake.