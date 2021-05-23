RANT to hikers who are leaving their toilet tissue in the woods. If you can think ahead enough to bring tissue, take it one step further and bring something with which to carry it home. It’s called “leave no trace.” Your children will thank you.

RAVE to a volunteer at Sea Mar Burien Medical Clinic. They helped my 24-year-old son who has intellectual disabilities get his COVID-19 vaccine. They offered my son their hand, and they calmly guided him into the doctor’s office and distracted him while he received his shot. A huge “thank you” from a stressed-out mom who wasn’t sure this was going to happen!

RANT to public libraries for being closed to in-person visits. At a time when low-income residents without computers, as well as others without computer skills, need library services, your failure to step up becomes more apparent every day. For the vulnerable, getting a timely vaccine can make the difference between health and protracted illness. When restaurants and schools are open at limited capacity, why are library doors still barred?

RAVE to the Tulalip Tribes police officer who gave me a friendly wave from their cruiser as they passed me on 27th Avenue while I walked to my bus stop. (I smiled and waved back.) We had no prior contact with each other, but their kind and spontaneous gesture lifted my spirits and deepened my appreciation for our law enforcement community.

RANT to the flight I was just on. The totally packed plane was full of unmasked people as they ate and snacked. The person next to me was masked for maybe five minutes of the flight. I was jammed in next to this person and their uncovered face as they snacked, drank and ate their way to Seattle. As they boarded, they were having a loud, unmasked cell conversation. They merely shrugged and did nothing, nor did any flight attendant intervene during the three-hour flight.

RAVE to the city of Seattle for making it easy for me and my family to get vaccinated. Rave to me for talking with each member of my limited English-speaking staff to ensure they all know how and where they can get the vaccine. It’s easy for those of us who read the paper every day to assume everyone knows how to get signed up, but many do not and can use encouragement and help with the details.

RANT to people on TV and radio who start every sentence with, “I mean.” I mean, tell us what you mean without telling us that you mean it. I mean, really!

RANT AND RAVE Rant to litter. There are so many cans, bottles, cups and wrappers polluting our streets. Rave to neighbors who pick up litter on their walking routes and make our community a nicer place for all of us (and wildlife) to live.