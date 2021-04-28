RAVE to whoever found, returned and cared about turning my recently purchased hearing aid into the Stanwood QFC! I was disappointed with myself, and even had my husband looking for five hours (true story), as the tracker showed it was next door! After a week of tears and worry, we decided to ask at QFC! My glee could be heard storewide and I am forever a loyal shopper there! Happy ending for sure.

RANT to Waste Management. For the last year, my garbage has been missed more than picked up, even after reporting week after week. As a disabled senior, I have yard pickup. It’s clearly visible from the street. It’s not my job to “run” after the garbage truck or call week after week to ride herd on them. I should either get a refund for poor service or get paid for having to be their supervisor.