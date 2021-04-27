RAVE to the lovely man who gave me his hankie to wipe blood off my face after I’d tripped on the sidewalk on Broadway. Your kindness is much appreciated, and I’m keeping and using the hankie to remind myself of the good in the world.

RANT to the Washington State Lottery for running disturbing promotional ads that show big winners buying huge trucks and other destructive machines to tear up the earth. Stupidly, I thought this was a state with an environmental consciousness.

RAVE to Seattle Mariner J.P. Crawford, who spotted me walking my 5-year-old granddaughter toward the fence to try and get her a ball. He waited patiently for her to reach the mesh fence and directly placed the ball in her hand. So thoughtful and a memory she’ll treasure forever.