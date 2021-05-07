RAVE to the young man at the North City Safeway who said, “I’ll get it” when I went to pay for my groceries and had forgotten my wallet. Without knowing how much it was, he stepped up and paid for them. I promised to follow up his kindness.

RANT to people who think highway HOV lanes are passing lanes. Driving on I-5 through Snohomish County this week, even at 5 miles over the limit, a constant chain of cars in the HOV lane tailgated us, flashed their lights and swerved recklessly around us to show their disapproval that we wouldn’t move over as if we were in a passing lane, or that the HOV lane was just for them.

RAVE to the volunteers who cleared years of debris to reveal the great rocks on the shoreline of Madison Park North Beach.