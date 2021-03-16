RAVE to Seattle planners for our interconnected system of dedicated bike lanes and trails. I’m retired and I admit I used to curse the removal of parking and driving lanes for bike lanes, especially downtown. Now, I love them. I recently got a bike, and in these pandemic times, the dedicated lanes and trails have literally opened up a new, forgotten world for me, and I am sure many, many others. I live downtown and have visited and toured Discovery Park, Centennial Park, the downtown Waterfront, Alki, Gas Works Park and more. The lanes and trails are safe and surprisingly easy to navigate. Yes, there are some missing links, and I wish the traffic light timing would favor us cyclists, but oh what a joy now. Wearing a mask is actually a plus in the 40 degree weather and our relatively mild winter. Thank you City of Seattle and planning department. Such vision, and courage.