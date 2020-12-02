RANT AND RAVE Rave to neighbors who rake leaves from the curb. Particularly near the sidewalk/crosswalks and storm drains, and especially for older neighbors who don’t garden. Rant to the many new town house clusters where no one seems to take on this duty and sidewalks and bike lanes become a slippery, dangerous mess.

RANT AND RAVE Rave to the city of Bellevue. Recently, I contacted them about a minor issue and received a lengthy, thoughtful response. It was much appreciated. Rant to the city of Seattle. I contacted about the same time, about a more serious problem. The response from them? Nothing but an out-of-office auto reply.

RAVE to the Vashon UPS drivers. They are courteous on the road and in person, efficient, helpful and their accuracy on delivery addresses is spot-on! Vashon UPS drivers, you rock! Even more so during the pandemic. We are truly blessed to have such a crew on the island.