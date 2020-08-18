RANT AND RAVE Rave to the Seattle Parks Department for opening up swimming at Madison, Magnuson, West Green Lake and Pritchard. Rant to the Parks Department for keeping parking lots closed at those sites during the hot summer months. In my Green Lake neighborhood, it has contributed to increased pedestrian and vehicle traffic, and parking issues on narrow residential streets. Time to open up!

RANT to the people/person who think it’s OK to dump your junk at 195th and Fremont in Shoreline! Yes, there are donation boxes there, for newspapers and clothes! Not furniture, old household goods and just plain junk! Guess what? Goodwill is open now and taking donations!

RAVE to the government agency and the company doing the current resurfacing of Highway 512 from Puyallup to Lakewood. The new surface is much quieter than the previous one and they do the work at night causing few disruptions.