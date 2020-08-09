RAVE to the woman who got out of her car at a busy intersection to help a blind woman who started weaving into the lane find her way across the street. The traffic light eventually turned green, but the good Samaritan was still in the street with her car in park! The other drivers recognized this and waited to proceed across the intersection.

RAVE and thank you to KING FM for playing a beautiful symphony at 9 a.m. every weekday. It encourages me to walk daily to some great music.

RANT to the UPS delivery person who delivered to Misty M. in Kent on Tuesday. It’s bad enough when you can’t be bothered to ring the doorbell or knock on the door, but you couldn’t even deliver my package to the porch. Instead, you left it just a few steps away from the sidewalk on a busy street, and I have the picture you took of the package to prove its shoddy delivery.

RANT to all the people crowding the sidewalks of downtown Kirkland the other weekend without wearing masks. This virus will never go away until people start taking this seriously and start thinking of their community instead of selfishly thinking only of their comfort.

RAVE to my West Seattle neighbors who set up an outdoor movie theater and screened “Mamma Mia!” the other night. It was oddly affirming to see people (appropriately distanced) enjoying such a normal activity on a beautiful summer night. It reminded me that we are resilient and will always find a way to be happy and enjoy life.

RANT to back-up beepers. With all that’s going on in the world, it’s hard to complain but still, back-up beepers on commercial vehicles, really? Perfectly beautiful day, windows and doors open, birds singing and the constant beeping. Do folks 5 blocks away really need to know you’re backing up?

RAVE to the Whidbey Island Orchestra rehearsing classical music outdoors each weekend. Social distancing, masks for all and still beautiful string quartets bringing peace and joy to all. Very calming and therapeutic!

RANT to the national chain craft store near me that recently removed the social distancing directional arrows off their aisle floors. Last time I checked we were still in the middle of a pandemic.

RAVE to the bicyclists who helped me get back on my feet after falling at the end of the Highway 520 bridge. Fortunately, I didn’t break anything, but their help was greatly appreciated.

RANT AND RAVE Rave to the driver who pulled over to rescue my dog from traffic after he ran off in the Coal Creek Recreation Area. Rant to me for not having my dog on a leash.

RANT AND RAVE Rant to the woman in Safeway picking through multiple baskets of strawberries to select the best for herself. Rave to this woman for keeping her mask on while shouting at me to butt out!