RANT to all clothing manufactures for putting your tags in the back neck of your garments. I have cut yet another tag out of my clothes because it scratched the back of my neck, driving me up the wall! After looking through my closet, I find almost half of my clothes have these tags cut out, including washing instructions. If you must sew a tag there, sew it completely flush with the facing. Otherwise, please sew them into the side seams, for heaven’s sake!
RAVE to whoever made hearts in my yard out of my fallen camellia flowers. What a nice surprise.
RANT to most of the people at Snoqualmie Falls last Monday. Most were not wearing masks or social distancing. It was as if there was no virus! Most were families with infants and young children. Unbelievable.
RAVE to the many small acts of kindness that have helped us get through this time with two young children. To the neighbor who gave us a bag of frozen raspberries that we used for many afternoon pick-me-ups. To the people with a friendly sign encouraging us to feed their chickens. To the woman who saw us feeding those chickens and invited us into her backyard to visit her two goats. Don’t underestimate the power of a little neighborhood magic during these long days.
RANT to grocery store and pharmacy workers who ignore their own one-way aisles! Way to mislead by example! One-way aisles and other precautionary measures may be inconvenient, but help to protect us all. Please abide by them.
