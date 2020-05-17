RANT to those people who stand with their carts in the grocery aisle trying to decide what to buy. It is hard to go past you without getting closer than 6 feet. Plan your meals. Make a list. Go in, select your items and move on.

RAVE to Lowe’s for donating lovely petunia baskets to each resident at our retirement community for Mother’s Day. You made lots of people smile and beautified our quarantined environment!

RANT to the woman in the small blue sedan with a “baby on board” sign in the back window. You nearly sideswiped me as you drifted out of your lane. As I came alongside you, I saw that you were steering with your elbows and holding your phone in front of your face while texting.

RAVE to all the open portable toilets on our long walks. They make the journey less stressful!

RANT to the elderly man who was checking out in front of me the other day at Safeway, without a mask, and suddenly had a long, loud coughing fit, possibly exposing the cashier and myself to the virus. My food items were already on the conveyor belt. I wanted to inform the customer that this is the very thing the masks were intended for.

RAVE to everyone for wearing masks. You demonstrate that you truly care about others and are willing to sacrifice your own personal comfort for the common good! Thank you!

Advertising

RANT to those who aren’t social distancing. In my neighborhood of Queen Anne, it is impossible to go for a walk while trying to keep a safe distance of at least 6 feet away from others. Any time of day, starting early morning until dusk, the Queen Anne loop as well as alleys and side streets are full of people running, walking or cycling, with the rare individual wearing any face covering. This is an unsafe practice and with no repercussions or enforcement. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the governor’s requests are not being followed by many, making it unsafe for the entire community. As a health care worker through the COVID-19 surge, we are not out of the woods yet and only ask people to practice safety for self and others!

RAVE to the man visiting from Seattle who found my wallet at the Skyline Marina in Anacortes. He drove to my address which he found on my driver’s license and confirmed with neighbors that he was at the correct address. I found my wallet at my door containing all of its valuable contents. I am truly grateful.