RAVE to the woman who found my credit card which had fallen out of my pocket while I was walking on Alki Avenue. She gave it to our beloved letter carrier who returned it to me. Kudos and thanks to both of these individuals.

RANT to bike riders who, like the one who rode past my house the other day, clear their nostrils and let their snot deposit on the street. I’ve seen this many times in the past on the East Lake Sammamish Trail.

RAVE to the three young neighborhood girls who alerted passersby of a “dangerous lava seep” and pointed out a safe passage, using sidewalk chalk. Thank you for keeping us safe!

RANT to people still playing team sports. I love basketball but the kids and so-called adults still playing full-court games in the local parks drive me nuts. Lots of bodies in repeated skin-to-skin contact, breathing heavily on each other, while sharing a sweaty basketball. Aka How to Efficiently Spread a Virus to Friends and Family. Citations should be issued, or quarantine their basketball!

RAVE to the young man who helped me up when I fell getting off the No. 10 bus in front of QFC. Thank you so much for your kindness. Sorry you had to hear all those expletives! I should have just stepped in the puddle instead of trying to jump over it.

RANT to the many bicyclists, runners and walkers who come into our neighborhood to get to the state Route 520 bike path in the early morning hours, talking and laughing as though it’s the middle of the day. We are a residential neighborhood that constantly has to deal with you and your thoughtlessness. Pay attention. At 6:30 a.m. the other day, a large group of bicyclists who were gathered right by my bedroom window were being loud enough to wake me from a sound sleep. I hope you learned something when I came out to tell you to be quiet. This is not a public area. Rather, it’s a residential area that you need to be in to get to the 520 bike path. Show some courtesy.

RAVE to the people who are putting stuffed animals in their front windows, which always brings a smile to my face when I notice them on my daily walks. Your thoughtful humor is brightening the days of many!

RANT AND RAVE Rant to the owners of electric vehicles who don’t move their cars from shared public charging stations after they are fully charged. The charging station is not intended to be your personal parking spot for the day. You receive several notifications by text and email when your car is finished charging, so please be courteous to your fellow electric vehicle owners who also may need a charge! Rave to the businesses and public entities that provide this free service and make it easier for more people to drive an electric vehicle and help reduce carbon emissions.