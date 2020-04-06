RAVE to the neighbor who has spent hours weeding in our small local Seattle park to expose the tulips (and other flowers) from the underbrush and accumulations of nature/winter.

RANT to our neighbor for having friends over during the stay-at-home order. Rant also to the people having construction done on their houses, not abiding the 6-foot-distancing order.

RAVE to all the people outside getting exercise who, from the appropriate distance, say a greeting or smile. We are all in this together. Not making eye contact isn’t part of the social distancing. We need cheerful “g’days” right now.

RANT to runners and bikers who come up behind walkers and brush by them inches away (or in some cases, literally brushing them). It not only violates my social-distancing space, it’s rude.