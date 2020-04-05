RAVE to the person who found the credit card I accidentally dropped in the Albertsons parking lot in Redmond the other day and turned it in to the store. Good karma will find you! (As it found me!)

RANT to all the drivers who feel a need to speed, especially in residential areas. Slow down, where are you going? Everything is closed. What a shock you will have when all the drivers are back on the road.

RAVE to “Sit and Be Fit” for all of us seniors and others confined during this crisis. Turn on the TV at 9 a.m. and start the day off right!

RANT to shoppers who leave their shopping carts in the middle of the aisle and walk several feet to grab a grocery item off a shelf. Take your cart with you and realize that you are not the only shopper in the store. These are difficult times, so don’t make it even more difficult for those around you.

RAVE to all the distilleries making hand sanitizer! This is a real “feel good” story of businesses focused on helping their fellow citizens, instead of trying to make a buck (unlike the online opportunists selling sanitizer at absurd prices). I loved the idea that the distilleries are making large batches available to organizations such as transit agencies, first responders, etc. Keep up the great work!

RANT to all the recent sunbathers at Alki Beach. Did you not hear about the novel coronavirus and how we must be 6 feet away from each other? I hope your friends and family who were not with you don’t get this from you. Shame on you for thinking you are invincible!

RAVE and thanks to the nurse who took care of me when I tripped while walking at Lakeside School the other day.

RANT to the inconsiderate adults partying in Laurelhurst Park the other evening. You and your free-ranging dogs blocked the walking path used by others, making social distancing difficult. We are all in this together.

RANT AND RAVE Rave to the staff at stores that wipe down shopping carts and self-service checkout stands for each customer to help combat COVID-19. Rant to other stores that do no such thing.

RANT AND RAVE Rave to the first responders for their care, compassion and good work. Rant to those who are taking their anger and fear of the virus out on innocent people because of their race. This is a virus that nature has produced and is running rampant across the world. Yes we are all afraid, but to turn that fear into anger against innocent people because of their race is unconscionable. Turn your anger and fear into compassion and be a part of the support system, not one who tears our support system down by turning against people.