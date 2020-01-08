RANT AND RAVE Rave to those who packed the Admiral Theatre on a wet night for a showing of “Little Women.” At a time when female directors might get shut out, again, at the Oscars, it’s important to support their great art with our ticket buying. Rant to the patron who informed everyone within earshot how much she despised the long line. Yes, it was longer than usual, but the staff was gracious and we all got to our seats with time to spare. There are things far more “stupid” like women getting shut out at the Oscars.

RANT AND RAVE Rave to the Seattle Parks Department and volunteers for organizing the New Year’s Day Polar Bear Plunge at Matthews Beach every year. It’s such a fun event! Rant to the woman who glared at me and my 10-year-old niece as we stood on the beach waiting for the Kids’ Plunge event, then warned us that we’d “better not trample the little kids.” We were doing nothing to warrant such an accusation, although as people of color we often get these kinds of comments in public. What a strange and hostile attitude to direct toward strangers at an otherwise uplifting occasion.