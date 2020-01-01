RAVE to the city of Seattle workers who fixed the three street signs along West Parkmont Place in Magnolia that were either misaligned, broken or misspelled. Accurate and quick service!
RANT to people who leave outdoor lights, including holiday lights, on all night. It’s supposed to be dark at night. It’s good to look up and see the stars. Get motion-sensor lights if you’re concerned about intruders.
