RAVE to the people I meet walking in the mornings who smile and say hello. Strangers connect through this simple gesture and it makes the day better. Smile at someone today!

RANT to those responsible for designing and building the West Seattle bridge roadway which develops severe ponds during even normal rainfall. The roadway was rebuilt just a few years ago, but drivers are still experiencing giant plumes of spray hitting windshields from cars traveling in the opposite direction. This is scary and a real hazard.