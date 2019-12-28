RANT to Starbucks for running out of eggnog before Christmas. I remember the days when it was served until mid-January. Please keep it going next year. It will be worth your while.
RAVE to Ballard Blossom! When I heard they were closing, I was sad we were losing a Ballard tradition. How pleased was I when I saw it pop up on 85th with a fantastic facade with great colored lights that change with the season. Glad we still have you!
