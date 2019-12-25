RAVE to the airport angels. These helpers pick you up with a wheelchair when you arrive at the airport and guide you through security on the way to your plane. They meet you at the gate with a wheelchair again when you come back, help you through customs, passport check and baggage claim. I am 84 years old and took a trip to Switzerland. In no way could I have made it without your help. I thank you from the bottom of my heart.

RANT to the city utility business for continuing to challenge me when I report the ongoing damage the various waste management trucks cause to my back fence. I just replaced my entire back fence (at my expense because the city didn’t believe they damaged it, even with an eye witness) and the trucks are at it again. My gate was smashed in and all of my bins stacked up in front of it so that I was blocked from entering my alley. Shame on you Seattle for not holding your employees accountable and treating your customers like “trash.”