RANT to individuals who stroll idly through the center of the traffic lanes in parking structures looking at their cellphones, thus making it impossible for others to drive forward to find and/or turn into parking spots. Come on guys — it’s a parking structure, not a park for a leisurely walk!

RAVE to the individual who reached into her pocket, pulled out her wallet and gave me and my husband $60 after we parked and realized neither of us had our wallets. She even asked if that was enough for the movie we wanted to see and popcorn. I was blown away. Your generosity not only made our evening, but reminded me that there are kind and trusting people who will help a total stranger. We paid it back, added a gift card and will also pay it forward. Thank you!

RANT to a Seattle gym that closed with minimal notice, promised refunds but never delivered them and doesn’t answer any phone or email inquiries. Obviously your remaining gym isn’t doing well if you need our money that bad! Coal for your stocking.

RAVE to Chris Petersen for six seasons of outstanding leadership as head coach of the University of Washington football program.

RANT to those who move to Seattle with enormous pickup trucks. They keep them parked for days on end and don’t change the out-of-state license plates. Have some empathy with your neighbors, who might also like to park. If you want to live in Washington, change your license plate as required.

RAVE to Puget Sound Energy. While retrieving holiday decorations form our basement storage, I smelled the “rotten eggs” scent of a gas leak. Remembering the infomercials from PSE, I called their emergency hotline. The operator told me what and what not to do and contacted the dispatcher; a service technician was at our front door within about 20 minutes. They found a small leak and promptly fixed it. Outstanding and reassuring response. Thank you.

RANT to the people I sat by in the Edmonds train station. In the 20 minutes you sat there, I heard where you’re from, your name and age, profession, marital status, health concerns and so on. I was just trying to read the sports page. Speak more softly please!

RAVE to the new signage in the downtown tunnels and at transit exits. It’s so helpful; drivers no longer have to wander aimlessly when looking for great Seattle attractions, like Seattle Art Museum, and business places, like the King County Courthouse.

RANT to those who complain about receiving tickets from red-light cameras. The answer isn’t the removal of the cameras, but the movement of your foot from the gas pedal to the brake pedal. Pretty simple!

RANT AND RAVE Rave to another wonderful holiday tradition for our family: seeing the Macy’s Holiday Parade the day after Thanksgiving. Rant that it might be the last one. Hopefully the Downtown Seattle Association and Amazon (or someone) can keep it going.