RAVE to my amazing fellow bus rider on the 49 line headed down Broadway the other morning, who turned what could have been a pretty terrible thing into an amazing, humanity-affirming experience. When I left my wallet behind on the bus, you got off at the stop after mine (possibly making yourself late in the process) and backtracked to find me to return my wallet. In the haze of my panic, then shock and relief, I could barely sputter out a coherent phrase, let alone show proper appreciation. Your kindness put a spring in my step and I will continue to look for opportunities to pay it forward. Thank you, thank you, thank you, Mr. Route 49.

RANT to tailgating drivers. The law is one car length for every 10 mph we are driving. I am not going to speed and break the law because you are in a hurry. Save your life and the life of someone you love who’s riding with you. I’ve been rear-ended and my car was totaled. I’m lucky to be alive. Back off, slow down, plan better and chill out. Get a copy of the Washington Driver Guide and keep it in your glove compartment for reference.

RAVE to courteous drivers. Traffic is only getting worse. We must continue to be polite and accommodating, which includes allowing others to merge, right-of-way or not. You might have added 15 seconds of driving time because of that driver’s courtesy. Are you really in that much of a hurry? Slow down for all of us, please.

RANT to drivers who flash their high beams, honk, tailgate and dangerously pass cars in the HOV lane. It is the HOV lane, not the fast lane. Relax and respect the HOV for what it is.

RAVE to all responsible for the beautiful, huge flower murals on the tall buildings at Rainier Avenue South and Martin Luther King Jr. Way South. Thank you.

RANT to the person(s) who opened their door into the passenger side of my car, cracking the right rear panel. Please don’t pay it forward.

RAVE to the kind couple who bought lunch for my wonderful friend and me at the Village Inn in Federal Way the other day. We have known each other for 40 years and were catching up after not seeing each other for more than a year. Your kindness was appreciated and touched us both. Thank you.

RANT AND RAVE Rant to the many pedestrians who wear dark clothing while walking in the road after dark. You are almost impossible to see until drivers are level with you, and by then, it might be too late. Parents, please make sure your children are wearing reflective clothing. These early sunsets mean there are students walking home from school in the dark. Rave to the pedestrians who wear something reflective. You obviously care about your safety.