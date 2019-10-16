RAVE to the wonderful young man who came to my friend’s rescue while hiking on Lake Annette Trail near North Bend. She was feeling unsteady and stumbled and fell while hiking up a rocky slope. A young couple was hiking down and saw her having trouble. He was carrying extra hiking poles just to help someone who may need them and didn’t care if they were returned later. He just wanted to help. He gave them to my friend who was then able to carry on with the hike safely. He actually plans ahead so he can do a good deed when needed. What a guy!

RANT to people who feed wildlife. Be a good neighbor and stop, especially with crows and squirrels. Our sidewalks and roofs are covered with bird droppings, and the squirrels are digging up the landscaping and stripping the bark off the trees!