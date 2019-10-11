RAVE to the individuals at the bus stop on 1st Ave. S in Sodo, who worked together to help an injured pigeon scoot out of the street and out of harm’s way. They then called an animal rescue operation nearby to let them know the pigeon’s location before our bus arrived. This act of kindness between two strangers working as a team made my day.

RANT to the woman who thought it was OK to block two lanes of traffic in Bellevue while waiting in her minivan in the long Chick-fil-A drive-through line. Go around the block, or better yet, park and go inside. Also, a rant to Chick-fil-A for allowing this to happen almost every day.