RAVE to the person who tossed a hand-whittled hiking pole of desert cedar in the scrub oak at the Tierra Amarilla, New Mexico, historical marker. I forgot my cane in the hotel room and was provided a substitute that same morning to assist me on my drive back to Washington.

RANT to the responsible, or should I say irresponsible, party that has allowed First Avenue Northeast and adjacent streets around the Northgate light-rail project and the transit area to be turned into mazes of torn-up concrete and delay for the last two years. The traffic trying to use mass transit should not be a second thought.