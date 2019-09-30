RAVE to the Medicare call center! I was able to speak to a human staffer on a Saturday morning after noting that our bank account was charged twice for our monthly automated premium payment. The duplicate charges were the result of a system-wide problem, and she was able to assure me a correction is in the works. Government service on Saturday? Love it!

RANT to us for splurging on tickets to see “Downton Abbey” at the theater. We were rewarded with nonstop commentary by the couple beside us about every scene of the movie. Next time we’ll save our money and rent it online.