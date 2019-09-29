RANT AND RAVE Rave to my wonderful son and grandson who spent five hours digging up my yard to prepare for new grass while their 90-year-old mother/grandmother sat and watched. Love you both. Rant to the hired contractor who was supposed to do the job but never showed or called.

RAVE to my 18-year-old kitty who was put to sleep this morning! She was the epitome of strength, beauty, loyalty, kitten kisses and occasional grouchiness! We miss our girl!

RANT to the driver of the Amazon truck who illegally turned left off of Halladay Street onto Highway 99 near Canlis restaurant on Monday at rush hour. An extremely careless and dangerous maneuver.

RAVE to the man (usually wearing a purple UW hoodie) and his black lab. I commute on my bike across the Mercer Island Lid Park [Aubrey Davis Park], and each morning that I’ve ridden past these two the dog (wearing no leash) follows the owner’s command to step to the edge of the path and stand still while I pass. What a great dog and responsible dog owner!

RANT to cyclists who pass other Burke-Gilman Trail users too fast, too close, and/or without announcing their approach. It is dangerous and terrifying!

RAVE to the gentleman who stepped in and offered up his assistance to work with a high-school student at the South Park library for over a half an hour. As a Homework Helper with Seattle Public Library, math is not my forte. Your knowledge and kindness rock in my eyes.

RANT to the marked Seattle police vehicle that couldn’t bother to stop and let me cross Southwest Admiral Way at an unmarked intersection. This is a busy street. Rant to the city for focusing on putting bike lanes in but not crosswalks. It should be mandatory when there is a vital bus stop at that intersection.

RAVE to the incredibly generous woman on Alaska Flight 461 from Santa Barbara to Seattle on Sept. 10. She noticed me struggling to get to my seat in row 21. I have a prosthesis and use crutches. She offered me her seat in first class, and took my seat. I don’t know her name, but I am hopeful she reads the column. Thanks and gratitude.

RANT to national and local TV newscasts that overuse and misuse the phrase “breaking news.” Unless the event is happening right now, what they’re reporting is just “news.”

RANT AND RAVE Rave to the radio announcers of Mariners games. Even in a dismal season, you keep it interesting and remind us of the joy of baseball. Rant to the radio announcers of Seahawks games. It’s hard to follow the game when they rarely give the score, refer to some players by their first names and others by their last name, and use the first person plural to describe the team. Listen to the Mariners crew, guys! That’s major league announcing!