RAVE to John from King County Public Utilities for rescuing four elderly women hikers who got lost in the Moss Lake Natural Area. We have been hiking for years and we never got lost before! We had a map and tried to follow trail signs, but after trekking through the woods for several miles, found ourselves at the edge of a paved road that turned out to be a restricted road for utility workers. Luckily for us, along came John, driving a utilities truck after working on a dam nearby. He answered our plea for help and, after checking by radio with someone, made a place for the four of us in the truck and drove us back to the Moss Lake parking lot, which turned out to be quite a few miles away.

RANT to people who consistently show up late at group exercise classes and walk around the front of the room, blocking the view of the instructor and distracting people who are in the midst of their workouts.