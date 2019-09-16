RAVE to the Tacoma Parks Department for the wonderful walkway they engineered at the Points Northeast Historical Society’s site. It was almost impossible for anyone with a disability to make it down to the light house area on the steep grassy hill. The concrete path they designed now switches back and forth horizontally and makes the walk easy for most of us with canes and bad knees. It is great to sit close to the beach and enjoy the beautiful scenery. Thanks a million.

RANT to the reckless person who ran a red light after I entered an intersection in Kent. Had I not slammed on my brakes, I would have been dead or severely injured and you might have been too. Drive safely or turn in your license.