RANT AND RAVE Rave to the medical and hospital staff that made my husband’s kidney transplant possible. A special rave to the family of the donor who generously gave so that he could live. You are all very special people. Rant to the potholes and crumbling Seattle roads. They make driving around the hospitals after surgery a (literal) pain.

RANT AND RAVE Rave to the gorgeous new landscaping along the Elliott Bay Trail and in Centennial Park. Rant to the significant loss of free public parking at the north end, making this part of Seattle’s beautiful waterfront less accessible than it used to be.