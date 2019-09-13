RAVE to the guests on Alaska Flight 225 on Sept. 7 who were patient, kind and tolerant as we had to wait on the tarmac at Paine Field during the lightning storm for four hours until it was safe to return to the air. Airport safety and logistics wouldn’t allow anyone to get off and we had very little resources. As flight attendants, we continuously served you drinks and every last cookie, snack, cracker, mint we had left. You offered each other treats from your personal bags, and helped each other pass the time. I heard some folks joyfully singing together and many engaged others in cards, word games, and crosswords. After a 9+ hour day, we were finally able to get you to Seattle. You thanked us as you deplaned! You worried about our long day and our drive home. Wow. Guests on #225, way to represent humanity at its best!

RANT to the bicyclists who don’t use the expensive bike paths and instead ride the streets, slowing down traffic. These same bicyclists don’t seem to think that posted stop signs are meant for them. Respect us and we’ll respect you.